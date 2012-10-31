These Numbers Are Incredibly Deflating For Mitt Romney's Chances In Ohio

Photo: AP

Mitt Romney’s need to “expand the map” is looking increasingly important this morning, as a new CBS/New York Times/Quinnipiac poll paints a picture that has the Republican nominee’s chances there slipping away with less than a week until the election.Romney trails President Barack Obama overall, 50-45, in the poll, continuing the president’s stubborn advantage in the swing state. The set of CBS/NYT/Quinnipiac swing-state polls also finds Obama leading by 2 points in Virginia and by a single point in Florida. Though the numbers in the other two swing states have dropped in the past month, the state of the race in Ohio looks exactly the same.



A dive into the Ohio numbers looks even worse for Romney, as he is outpaced by the president on several key issues, including the economy.

The poll gives more evidence of a disparity that pushes Obama to better positions in crucial swing states than nationally — an overwhelming majority of Ohio voters think the economy is improving.

By a 40-30 split, Ohio’s voters believe the nation’s economy is getting better. The state numbers show an even bigger gap — 52 per cent of voters think the economy is getting better, compared with just 17 per cent who say it is getting worse.

40-one per cent of these Ohio voters who say their economy is improving believe that Obama deserves a lot of credit for it. That contributes to Obama’s lead over Romney in trust on handling the economy.

The disparity on the question of which candidate better “cares about your problems” also continues to plague Romney here. 60 per cent of Ohio voters said Obama identifies with and cares about their problems. Only 44 per cent said the same about Romney.

