Another Solid Obama Lead In A New Ohio Poll Is Terrible News For Mitt Romney

Photo: AP

Another new poll of Ohio gives President Barack Obama a comfortable lead over Mitt Romney in the Buckeye State, a troubling sign for the Republican nominee in a near-must win state. Obama leads Romney 50-46 in Ohio, according to the new poll from CNN/ORC. It very closely mirrors the results of recent Quinnipiac and Time magazine polls. Among registered voters in the CNN poll, Obama’s lead expands to 7 points.



What pushes Obama to a lead in the new CNN poll are leads with women and Independents and a stronger-than-normal showing with white voters. He grabs 56 per cent of the female vote compared with Romney’s 42 per cent, and Obama leads Romney by 5 points among Independents. Meanwhile, he only trails by 9 points among white voters, which is slimmer than his national numbers.

Obama also has a huge, 21-point lead among respondents that already voted in the Buckeye State.

Ohio is one of three crucial states to watch on Election Night — because, along with Wisconsin and either Nevada or Iowa, it provides Obama with a very easy path to Electoral College victory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.