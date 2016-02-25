New poll shows a potentially dire situation in a must-win state for Democrats

A new Quinnipiac University survey discovered some potentially alarming results for Democrats — particularly former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Quinnipiac released a poll on Wednesday showing various hypothetical general-election matchups in Ohio.

Clinton lost every one. She trailed GOP frontrunner Donald Trump by two points. Meanwhile, she fell three points behind Ted Cruz, a Texas senator, five points behind Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and 19 points back of Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Dragging down Clinton was her low level of popularity in the state. Just 37% of Ohio voters said they viewed her favourably, while 57% said they saw her in an unfavorable light.

Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator and Democratic primary challenger to Clinton, fared slightly better. He tied Trump and beat Cruz by two points, but lost to Rubio by a two-point spread and to Kasich by 19 points, as well.

No candidate has won the presidency without carrying Ohio since John F. Kennedy did in 1960. That’s a streak of 13 consecutive elections.

The poll had a margin of error of 2.5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.