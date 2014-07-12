Ohio Politicians Shamelessly Latch Onto LeBron James Announcement

Ohio politicians were quick to jump on today’s news the Cleveland Cavaliers resigned basketball star LeBron James.

A slew of federal lawmakers and candidates promptly issued press releases, blasted out tweets, and even tied the announcement into their campaign themes

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who has been aggressively touting the number of new jobs created under his tenure, announced one more could be added to his tally.

“What a great week for Cleveland, and it looks like Ohioans created another job,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “#253001newjobs.”

Meanwhile, Senator Sherrod Brown fired off an official statement from his government office.

“Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), a Cleveland resident, applauded LeBron James’ decision to come home. Following James’ announcement that he would return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown offered the following statement,” the press release read.

“Welcome home LeBron,” said Brown. “Cleveland is on the move. This week it won a national party convention, and now it won back a favourite son. We look forward to your contributions and leadership, on the court and off, to make Northeast Ohio an even better place to raise a family. And celebrating a championship wouldn’t hurt.”

Many other Ohio pols just tweeted their excitement.

























Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.