CNN Airs Disturbing New Photos Of Cleveland Kidnapping Suspect's Yard

Ariel Castro, who allegedly held three women captive for a decade in his Cleveland home, has a cluttered but innocent-seeming backyard at first glance.



But photos have emerged showing barbed wire, chains, and a bizarre assortment of discarded items. A neighbour, who asked not to be identified, took photographs of Castro’s yard and gave them to CNN. There’s a plastic kiddie hoop, generator, rusty bikes, and a newer Barbie two-wheeler made for a little girl.

One of Castro’s victims, Amanda Berry, gave birth to a girl while she was trapped inside the home. Paternity tests confirmed that Castro fathered her 6-year-old daughter, Jocelyn.

Castro, 52, has been charged with four counts of kidnapping and three counts of rape. He’s been accused of kidnapping Amanda Berry, now 27, Michelle Knight, now 32, and Gina DeJesus, now 23.



