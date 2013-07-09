3 Cleveland Women Who Were Kidnapped Say 'Thank You' In New Video

Three women who were kidnapped in Cleveland, Ohio in the early 2000s have published a video to thank everyone for providing financial and emotional support in addition to respecting their privacy.



“Thank you for all your prayers. I am looking forward to my brand new life,” said Michelle Knight, who was kidnapped in 2002, said.

Ariel Castro, 52, has pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, rape, and aggravated murder for allegedly beating one victim until she miscarried.

The women (and a young girl) escaped after Amanda Berry, who was kidnapped in 2003, called out to neighbour for help through a locked front door.

“I am getting stronger each day, and having my privacy has helped immensely,” Berry, who gave birth to a daughter in captivity, said.”I ask that everyone continues to respect our privacy and give us time to have a normal life.”

The third woman, Gina DeJesus, who was kidnapped in 2004, simply thanked people for their support.



