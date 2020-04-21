Ohio and Kentucky have their largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases as people in the 2 states call for lockdowns to end

MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images Protesters in Ohio on Saturday protested the state’s stay-at-home order. Similar protests have recently occurred in Kentucky and across the US.

Kentucky and Ohio reported their largest daily increases in the number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

This past weekend, residents in both states have protested their governors’ social distancing orders, which closed non-essential businesses and ordered people to remain at home unless necessary.

In Kentucky, protesters rebuked the “Healthy at Home” order from their cars on Friday, waving flags and honking their car horns outside the state Capitol.

Hundreds of protesters also turned out to the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday and Monday to protest against the stay-at-home order.

The case counts for both states are still rising: Kentucky reported 253 new cases on Sunday while Ohio reported 1,353 additional cases.

The states of Kentucky and Ohio saw their highest single-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases so far on Sunday amid ongoing protests in the states about whether to relax state-mandated social distancing guidelines.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday the state had 253 new cases since Saturday. The Ohio Department of Health reported 1,353 new cases on Sunday, according to the report, which also marks the state’s largest jump in new cases.

Kentucky residents have over the past week protested Beshear’s “Healthy at Home” order, which closes non-essential businesses. On Friday, protesters circled the state capital in Frankfort in their cars, honked their horns, held signs that demand the order be lifted, and waved American flags.

Protesters could also be heard shouting on Wednesday as they stood outside the state Capitol briefing room and protested while Beshear delivered his daily briefing on the pandemic, WDRB reported.

“Hopefully they are distanced from each other,” Beshear said during last week’s conference, according to WDRB. “If there isn’t social distancing, they’re spreading the coronavirus, and that’s really concerning.”

The protesters could be heard chanting “reopen Kentucky” and “let freedom ring” during the governor’s remarks, according to the report.

REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher People protest against the Ohio Stay at Home order.

In neighbouring Ohio, hundreds of state residents protested outside the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Friday and Saturday to protest Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, which remains in effect until May 1. They returned on Monday, reportedly in larger numbers.

DeWine said Sunday that protests were fine, so long as the protesters practiced social distancing when doing so. Photos from the Saturday protest showed demonstrators in close proximity with one another, and many were seen without CDC-recommended face masks.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Kentucky has reported at least 2,960 COVID-19 cases and 146 resulting deaths from the disease. Ohio has reported 11,602 cases and 471 resulting deaths.

Similar protests have occurred throughout the US, and Trump has seemed to encourage them

In various US states, residents have protested leaders’ stay-at-home orders that close non-essential businesses and attempt to limit large gatherings in order to reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

On Easter Sunday, Kentucky police recorded the licence plate numbers of about 50 people who attended an in-person church service despite the governor’s orders that they were prohibited. Those who attended were ordered to self-isolate for two weeks, though some reportedly said they had no plans to follow the mandate.

President Donald Trump has seemingly encouraged protests of stay-at-home orders. In a series of tweets last Thursday, Trump encouraged three states to “LIBERATE” amid protests. At a press conference Saturday, Trump said he believed some state leaders had gone too far.

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to the president, said Monday she likewise believed some governors had taken too strong of measures to protect their residents from COVID-19.

“Some of these governors have physically distanced from common sense,” Conway said during an appearance on Fox News.

