Ohio Judge's Wife Allegedly Poisoned Him With Antifreeze

AP Photo/Lake County Sheriff Department In this undated photo provided by Lake County Sheriff’s department shows Carla Hague. Hague, a county judge’s wife of 45 years, has been charged with trying to poison him with antifreeze

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — A county judge’s wife of 45 years has been charged with poisoning him with antifreeze.

Carla Hague, the 71-year-old wife of Ashtabula County Common Pleas Juvenile-Probate Judge Charles Hague, was charged Monday with felonious assault, according to Municipal Court records.

She also will face an attempted murder charge, said Sheriff William R. Johnson. Carla Hague, described by The (Ashtabula) Star-Beacon as a retired nurse, is being held in jail in adjacent Lake County.

No court date has been set, the Municipal Court bailiff said, and no attorney was listed for her on the court docket.

Charles Hague was hospitalized Sept. 15 at the Cleveland Clinic and has been on medical leave since September, according to the newspaper. Johnson said he believes the judge has been checking in with his staff periodically.

The judge has been on the bench since 1993.

Dodie Mattson, who campaigned for Hague when he ran for election, was shocked by the allegations.

“They’re wonderful people,” she told the newspaper. “I can’t believe it.”

The judge’s staff referred questions about his health to the court administrator’s office, where a message seeking comment was left Wednesday.

The poisoning allegations came 2½ weeks after a Cleveland woman was sentenced to life in prison for killing her fiance by putting antifreeze in his iced tea.

Ashtabula County, with about 100,000 people, is located along the Interstate 90 corridor between Cleveland and Erie, Pa.

