These Three Swing State Polls Are Absolutely Brutal For Mitt Romney

The three critical battleground states of Virginia, Florida and Ohio sit comfortably in President Barack Obama‘s favour, according to three new Wall Street Journal/NBC/Marist College polls of the states released Thursday night.Obama leads Romney in all three states. His biggest lead comes in Ohio, where he is up 7 points among likely voters. In both Virginia and Florida, he finds himself with a 5-point lead.



The surveys cap a disenchanting week in the polls for Mitt Romney, who’s seen his stock drop in most national and state polls in the aftermath of the Democratic National Convention.

The three states — especially Florida and Ohio — are essential to Romney having a chance to get to 270 votes and win the election in November.

The polls suggest that undecided voters are hard to come by at this point in the campaign. Only 5 to 6 per cent of likely voters sampled have not made up their minds.

Overall, the samples of the three polls are relatively in line with 2008 turnout numbers. The Ohio poll samples a higher percentage of Democrats than was the spread in 2008 — the Virginia and Florida polls sample a lower percentage of Democrats.

