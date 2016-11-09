Trump wins Ohio, scoring a major swing-state coup

Once again, Ohio is one of the most important swing states on the map, and it looks like Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has won it.

NBC News, ABC News, and CNN called the state for Trump at about 10:20 p.m.

With 87% of precincts reporting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump had 52.9% of the vote and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had 42.7%.

Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson had 3.2% of the vote, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein had 0.8%.

Trump has enjoyed significant support among voters in the Buckeye State, but the race has been close between him and Clinton. The latest RealClearPolitics average put Trump up by two points in a head-to-head race with Clinton.

President Barack Obama, who won the state in both 2008 and 2012, has campaigned in Ohio on Clinton’s behalf as Election Day has drawn near.

While Ohio is far from the largest swing state with only 18 electoral votes, it has historically been one of the most important. Since 1944, the state has sided with the winning candidate every time except once.

Its governor, John Kasich, was also a Republican candidate for president during the primaries, but he failed to break into the top tier of contenders. He has been a stringent critic of Trump and has said he wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee.

Developing…

