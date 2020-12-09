An Ohio nightclub was cited for violating COVID-19 health orders after 500 people attended a Trey Songz indoor concert

Prince Williams/Wireimage; Ohio State Highway Patrol Trey Songz attends Sin Sunday’s Party at Josephine Lounge on November 1, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, left, and right, his concert at Aftermath Columbus.

David Shelton, the owner of Aftermath nightclub in Columbus, Ohio, received two citations from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Investigative Unit (OIU) on Saturday after hosting a Trey Songz concert at the venue.

Officials from the OIU said in a statement issued on Sunday that there were about 500 people at the event, little social distancing, and few masks.

Shelton was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Investigative Unit (OIU) said in a statement issued on Sunday that David Shelton, the owner of Aftermath nightclub in Columbus, received two citations for improper conduct â€” disorderly activities for the Trey Songz concert that took place on Saturday night.

Officials said the approximately 500 guests were walking freely throughout the indoor space, sharing alcoholic drinks, and standing in crowds on the dance floor, near tables, and at the bar.

Photos from the nightclub shared with Insider by the OIU showed little social distancing and few people wearing masks as Trey Songz performed on a stage.

Ohio Investigative Unit The Trey Songz concert at Aftermath.

“It was just a concert environment,” Eric Wolf, the enforcement commander for the OIU, told NBC News affiliate WCMH. “There was very little going on as far as any attempt for social distancing. If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night.”

The OIU passed the case on to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for an investigation.

Calls to Aftermath made by Insider were left unanswered.

Ohio is currently seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic began, the state has seen more than 484,000 cases of the virus and 7,000 deaths from COVID-19.

The state has a rolling 7-day average testing positive rate of 6.5%, and hospital ICU bed capacity is at 79.58%, with 24.66% of the beds being held by COVID-19 patients.

