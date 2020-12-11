An Ohio Chick-Fil-A branch is being sued by a local business owner because its drive-thru line is too long

Some vehicles are apparently unable to leave the branch’s parking lot because of the long lines.

A Chick-Fil-A branch in Toledo, Ohio, has such long drive-thru lines that a local business owner has filed a lawsuit against it and its landlord.

The lines make access to the parking lot at neighbouring shopping plaza difficult, which could affect their sales, the lawsuit alleges, per WTOL11.

The restaurant gets very busy and some customers have complained of an unsafe environment in the parking lot, the owner of a liquor store in the plaza said.

A business owner in Toledo, Ohio, has filed a lawsuit against a Chick-Fil-A branch, alleging that its long drive-thru lines are hitting the sales of local businesses.

The lines at the Secor Avenue branch are so long that they make access to the parking lot at neighbouring shopping plaza difficult, the lawsuit alleges. This could deter shoppers from visiting other stores, it concluded, per WTOL11.

Mario Kiezi, who owns the plaza, wrote in the lawsuit that its aim isn’t to get financial compensation, but to get Chick-Fil-A to fix the situation.

The lawsuit is filed against both the fast food branch and the property’s owner, Mona Real Estate.

“As they backup and get busy, their line stacks in front of the other locally owned businesses, including ours,” said A.J. Faulkner, the general manager at Bulk Beverage, told WTOL11.

“On a daily basis they do get very busy during the lunch rush and at nighttime as well during dinner time as one of our neighbours,” said Faulkner.

Customers have complained to Bulk Beverage of an “unsafe environment” in the parking lot, and some vehicles are unable to leave the parking lot because of the long lines, he told the publication.

But Faulkner added that the liquor store enjoys having the fast food restaurant as a neighbour, saying it brings them extra traffic.

Chick-Fil-A didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time Chick-Fil-A has come under fire for its long drive-thru lines this fall.

In November, a Chick-Fil-A site in Union, New Jersey, was ordered to close its drive-thru after a lawsuit was brought against it by its neighbour Pita Shack.

According to the suit, the local planning board approved a site plan limiting its drive-thru to 18 cars, but the parking lot between the two restaurants has since become a “large loop drive-thru lane with a capacity of almost 100 cars for the Chick-fil-A restaurant.”

The area has seen multiple traffic problems since the restaurant opened in 2013, local news outlet Tap Into Union reported, and Chick-Fil-A drive-thru customers loop round neighbouring business.



Drive-thru sales have boomed during the pandemic as diners increasingly seek contactless service and avoid eating indoor dining. In addition, many restaurants have closed their dinings rooms.

Between March and November, 70% of McDonald’s sales in its top markets were drive-thru orders. The fast food chain is revamping its drive-thru service to meet demand, hoping to make it quicker, more personal, and more convenient, it said.

From 2021, Burger King is also rolling out new-look restaurants, which will focus on minimising contact through new collection and delivery options. Customers will be able to pick up their burgers from lockers â€” or, in some locations, have them delivered to their car via a conveyor belt.

