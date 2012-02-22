It Only Took About 3.5 Seconds To Demolish This 83-Year-Old Ohio Bridge

It took 153 pounds of explosives and only a few seconds to bring down Fort Steuben Bridge on the Ohio River this morning.



The 83-year-old, 1,255-foot bridge was closed to traffic in 2009 after the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) declared it “functionally obsolete,” according to Ohio Valley’s WTOV9.

Officials from the ODOT filmed the mega-blast for those who weren’t able to make the 7:15 a.m. demolition:



