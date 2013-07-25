An Ohio Bank Foreclosed On The Wrong House, And Repossessed All The Owners Stuff

You would definitely flip out if this happened to you.



A central Ohio woman came home from a two week vacation to find that the bank had foreclosed on her house and taken all her stuff, local station 10TV reports (h/t Gawker).

Apparently, First National Bank in Wellston had mistaken Katie Barnett’s house for the house across the street. She had to crawl through the window to get inside.

The worst part of this story may be that local police didn’t help Barnett, and the bank President said he wouldn’t pay her back in full either — she presented the bank with an $18,000 estimate.

From 10TV:

“He got very firm with me and said, ‘We’re not paying you retail here, that’s just the way it is,'” Barnett said. “I did not tell them to come in my house and make me an offer. They took my stuff and I want it back…

“Now, I’m just angry,” Barnett said. “It wouldn’t be a big deal if they would step up and say ‘I’m sorry, we will replace your stuff.’ Instead, I’m getting attitude from them. They’re sarcastic when they talk to me. They make it sound like I’m trying to rip the bank off. All I want is my stuff back.”



