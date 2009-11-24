The Ohio Attorney General: Jeopardy! Champion. Cuomo Wannabe?

When we read that that the attorney general of Ohio, Richard Cordray, filed a lawsuit against Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch on Friday, we thougth two things:



1) This means even more legal trouble for the ratings agencies; and

2) What is going on with the AG of Ohio?

It seems like Ohio has its hands in the mix of many news-worthy lawsuits these days. As Ben Hallman for The Am Law Litgation Daily pointed out, Cordray has filed eight suits on behalf of Ohio pension funds, including winning the lead plaintiff spot in a securities fraud case against Bank of America. He’s also won $475 million from Merrill Lynch and $400 million from March & McLennan.

Cordray, a democrat, was a Jeopardy! champion in 1987, when was described as a “judicial clerk from Grove City, Ohio.” What else do we know about him?

Cordray’s legal resume is impressive. According to his official bio, he earned a master’s degree with first-class honours from Oxford before graduating from law school at the University of Chicago, where he was editor of the Law Review. He also clerked for Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court and taught consutitional law at Ohio State’s law school, according to Ohiodems.org.

He’s also served in Ohio’s House of Representatives, as well as the U.S. House of Representatives.

He took over the AG job following his predecessor’s sex scandal.

What Cordray will do next is pure speculation at this point. But, like New York attorney general Andrew Cuomo, he frequently seems to be finding his way into the limelight.

