Here's how developed a baby is at the point where Ohio's new law bans abortions

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed into law one of two bills that limit women’s reproductive rights in the state.

Kasich vetoed the so-called “heartbeat bill,” which would have banned doctors from performing legal abortions on women with “a detectable fetal heartbeat.”

But Kasich signed another anti-abortion bill sent to his desk, and it bans the practice after 20 weeks of pregnancy. If a mother’s health is in danger, the law makes an exception — though it does not make exceptions for when pregnancy results from rape or incest.

Below are the key biological stages of pregnancy as they relate to a developing baby, including when its heartbeat is first detectable and the 20-week mark.

