Rep. Steve Chabot squares off against Democrat Kate Schroder in Ohio's 1st Congressional District

Al Behrman/AP Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, speaks after winning the election in Ohio’s 1st congressional district race against incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Steve Driehaus, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010, in Cincinnati.

Rep. Steve Chabot will face Kate Schroder in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

The district is located in the southwestern area of Ohio and contains the western region of Cincinnati, Ohio’s third-largest city.

Chabot has served ten non-consecutive terms as the Representative for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

Incumbent Rep. Steve Chabot will face off against Democrat Kate Schroder in a hotly-contested race for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.

The candidates

Chabot was originally elected into the House in 1994, where he then represented Ohio’s 1st Congressional district for 7 terms before being ousted in the 2008 election by Democrat Steve Driehaus. Chabot defeated Driehaus in 2010 and regained his seat, holding it for another 5 terms. Chabot’s campaign is centered upon fiscally responsible government spending, protecting the country against cybersecurity threats, and revitalizing the U.S. economy.

Chabot previously served on the committees on Foreign Affairs and Judiciary. He is currently the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Small Business.

Schroder, a former healthcare researcher and consultant, was the vice president of the Clinton Health Access Initiative. In 2016, she was appointed to the Cincinnati Board of Health where she currently sits as a finance chair. A Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer survivor, her campaign is focused on improving access to affordable healthcare, reducing gun violence, adding new jobs, and improving federal and state infrastructure.

Two recent Democratic internal polls point to a competitive race between Chabot and Schroder. An internal poll conducted for the Schroder campaign from June 29 to July 2 found Chabot ahead by two points, 48% to 46.

Another internal poll conducted for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee from July 13-15 found Schroeder ahead by one point, 47% to 46%, and Democratic nominee Biden leading President Donald Trump by three points, 48% to 45%.

The district

Ohio’s 1st Congressional District is located in the southwestern region of the state and contains the western area of Cincinnati, the state’s third-largest city. The district also includes Warren County and portions of Hamilton County as well.

This district voted for 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney by six percentage points and voted for Trump by 6.6 points in 2016, according to the Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Chabot has raised $US1.97 million, about $US500,000 more than Schroder’s $US1.4 million. Schroder has $US500,000 in cash on hand remaining compared to Chabot’s $US990,000.

What some of the experts say

The race between Chabot and Schroder is now rated as a “toss-up” by The Cook Political Report,Inside Elections, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

