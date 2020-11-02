4-term incumbent Rep. Mike Turner squares off against Democrat Desiree Tims in Ohio's 10th Congressional District.

Four-term incumbent Rep. Mike Turner will face Democrat Desiree Tims in Ohio’s 10th Congressional District.

The district is located in western Ohio and includes the city of Dayton, as well as Montgomery, Greene, and Fayette counties.

Tims has received endorsements from President Barack Obama, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

See the live coverage and full results from all US House elections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Four-term incumbent Rep. Mike Turner faces off against Democrat Desiree Tims in Ohio’s 10th Congressional District.

The candidates

Turner is a lawyer and has represented the 10th District since 2003. He previously served as the mayor of Dayton, a position he served in for two terms from 1994 to 2002.

In Congress, Turner sits on the House Committee on Armed Services, where he is a ranking member in the Strategic Forces subcommittee, and on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He also served as President of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation’s Parliamentary Assembly â€” which includes lawmakers from NATO member nations â€” from 2014 to 2016.

Tims, Turner’s Democratic challenger, is a former Capitol Hill staffer for Sen. Sherrod Brown and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. During her time working in Congress, she was elected president of the Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus.

Tims says she’s running for Congress to expand the representation of Americans from low-income backgrounds like herself and fight for their interests in Congress.

“I get very passionate about it, because it’s very frustrating when you see that up close, the neglect that is consistent in the halls of Congress,” Tims told BuzzFeed News in a July profile. “So instead of begging and advocating people to do the right thing, let’s just replace them.”

Tims has received endorsements from President Barack Obama, Sen. Brown, Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Sen. Gillibrand, and Rep. Marcia Fudge. Her campaign platform is centered on establishing a national universal preschool program, opposing “right-to-work” laws, reforming the criminal justice system, and combatting gun violence with measures including banning assault weapons.

A recent internal poll of the race conducted for Tims’ campaign by the Garin-Hart-Yang research group found Turner leading Tims by four points, 49% to 45%, among likely voters.

The district

Ohio’s 10th Congressional District is located in the western region of the state and is home to the counties of Montgomery, Greene, and Fayette. The district also includes the entire city of Dayton.

This district has been reliably Republican in the past few election cycles. In 2016, the district voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, 51% to 44%, according to Daily Kos.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Turner has raised $US1.6 million, spent over $US1.5 million, and has a little over $US104,000 in cash on hand while Tims has raised around $US1.7 million, spent $US1.4 million, and has over $US238,000 in cash on hand.

What some of the experts say

The race between Turner and Tims is rated as “likely Republican” by Inside Elections, the Cook Political Report, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

Expanded Coverage Module: insider-voter-guide

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.