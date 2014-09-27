Airliners Are Returning To The Sky In Chicago

REUTERS/Jim Young Passengers wait in line at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois.

Activity at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway Airports is picking up again after an early morning fire forced the evacuation of the nearby Aurora air traffic radar radar center.

Based on data from flightradar24.com, limited flight operations have resumed, with only a small fraction of scheduled flights arriving at and departing from the region.

Business Insider reached out to United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines for updates, but we haven’t received any new information.

According to CNN, the fire at the Aurora, Ill. facility has led to cancellation of more than 1,300 flights today. The news network is also reporting that the intentionally set fire was the result of a botched suicide attempt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.