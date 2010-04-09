Oh Wow, The Market's Up Now

Does the market care if Greece collapses?



That’s a serious question because despite the fact that the Greece situation seems to be deteriorating by the day — not based on what people are saying but based on what the market is actually doing — stock market in the US really doesn’t seem to care. At all.

After being down (modestly) in the morning, stocks are, look at that, in the green again at mid-day (modestly).

Remember, too, that the jobless claims sucked. The retail numbers were strong, but there was a ton of noise, and reasons to discount the headlines.

Notably, the dollar is down on the day now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.