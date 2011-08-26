Snooki To Be Honorary Starter At NASCAR Race In Richmond

Someone, somewhere thought this would be a good idea. That someone is an idiot.



NASCAR has pegged Snooki, that overly tanned, hideous looking troll-like creature from the wildly, and stunningly popular Jersey Shore, as the honorary starter for the Wonderful Pistachios 400 race to be held at the Richmond International Raceway next month.

Other than the fact that she’s a “celebrity” spokesperson (and I use that term very, very loosely) for Wonderful Pistachios, why on Earth is this happening. When I think of NASCAR, the last thing that comes to my mind is some disgusting, 4-foot-9 douchebag with zero talent and an overinflated sense of self-worth.

But that’s just me.

Here’s the tweet that started it all, via @RIRinsider…

Look, I know that NASCAR popularity and ticket sales have been down as of late, but this is really scraping the bottom of the barrel as a means of increasing attendance. And besides, hasn’t everyone learned by now that if you keep paying attention to them, they’ll never go away?

