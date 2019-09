For its holiday greeting, VC firm First Round Capital created a vide featuring its various startup entrenprenuers — including the teams at Xobni and Mint.com — singing along to Susan Boyle’s version of “I Dreamed a Dream.”



It’s pretty much torture. But the fun kind! Watch:



First Round Capital 2009 Holiday Card from First Round Capital on Vimeo.

