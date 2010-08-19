Ugh: Twitter COO Says IPO "Literally Never Comes Up"

Twitter’s COO Dick Costolo, tells Kara Swisher, the idea of an IPO “literally” never comes up in Twitter’s offices. Please.



We know if comes up, at least every now and again. Just last year documents leaked showing Twitter talking about an IPO. So unless Twitter has stopped talking about an IPO for the last year, Costolo is full of it.

Maybe what Costolo meant was, “we’re not ready for an IPO, so it’s not something we focus on.” That would be totally true and totally legitimate. But to say Twitter “literally never comes up,” is just bogus BS from a guy that typically seems pretty funny and straightforward.

This is probably a small thing to take issue with, but from time to time, we get sick and tired of Silicon Valley’s whole we’re-not-in-this-for-the-money schtick.

That off our chest, there were some other bits from the interview: Promoted tweets are doing better than expected, and Costolo gets uncomfortable if you mention that he’s interested in taking over as CEO in a power grab.





Here’s one document from Twitter where it DID talk about an IPO:

