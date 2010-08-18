Oh Please: Tim Armstrong Says Patch Will Be A "Major" Part Of AOL's Turnaround

Every time Tim Armstrong talks about Patch, it makes us roll our eyes – especially when he calls it a “major” part of AOL’s turnaround, as he does in the CNBC video below. It is such a small business.



Don’t call us cynical.

Patch is absolutely tiny and not just in terms of revenue – in terms of traffic, too. As a network, it has hundreds of thousands of uniques.

Could Patch amount to something big someday? Yes, of course. But AOL is still a company with ~$2 billion of revenue and more than 100 million unique visitors a month. Unless Patch suddenly goes nuclear, which seems unlikely, it’s almost inconceivable that it will be a “major” part of AOL’s turnaround (unless the rest of AOL completely collapses).

Anyway, here’s Tim, making it so our mothers worry our eyeballs will get stuck in the back of our head:



