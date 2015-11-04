'Oh no! What did you do?' -- Here's the worst decision anyone made in Australia on Melbourne Cup Day

A bizarre scene between a racegoer and a policeman has stolen the internet’s attention following Michelle Payne’s historic victory at the Melbourne Cup yesterday.

A video of a women pushing a police officer into a bush has had people everywhere pressing reply on their devices.

Acting Superintendent Steven Cooper, who was on his mobile at the time of the attack, was ironically due to give media a wrap-up on crowd behaviour when he was pushed onto his back into a bush at Flemington Racecourse shortly after 4.30pm.

It starts with the young women, dressed in blue, running up to the policeman.

As she goes to push him onlookers stare in amazement: “Oh no! What did you do?”

Although she seems to surprise herself in the process, looking back at the group filming her.

Then things get serious…

After checking to see if their colleague is OK, two policemen arrest the woman. Her response? “They told me I should have done it.”

She continues to plead her case but she’s not doing herself any favours. She says: “They told me to do it. What the hell?”

As she is led away, onlookers can’t believe what they have just witnessed.

“What the hell was that about? That was bizarre… That was the weirdest thing ever,” they say.

As it turns out the woman told the crowd of her intentions before pushing the officer.

“We thought she was joking,” the person filming says, “She comes up to us and goes: ‘I’ll stand behind, right.’ And she was being fairly nice, she was just joking… and she goes: ‘Oh, should I push him?'”

The 25-year-old woman has since been charged with assaulting a police officer and will face court at a later date.

See the video in full here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FKZyK6VGxE

