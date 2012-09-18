OH NO: Twitter Has Ruined Its iPad App

Photo: AP

Well, it finally happened.Twitter has updated its iPad app to make it look like its iPhone app. It was inevitable this was going to happen, but I’d been holding out hope that somehow the iPad app would slip through the cracks.



Alas, it didn’t happen.

Twitter’s iPad app is my favourite iPad application by a mile. It’s a funky design that has card-like screens sliding back and forth when you click on things. It has cool little touches, like, if you put two-fingers on a tweet, you can open up the user’s information. And then when you pinch it shut slowly you can see it fold itself.

The iPad app was designed by Loren Brichter, who also designed Twitter’s old official iPhone app. He left Twitter in November of 2011. A month after Brichter left Twitter, it released a redesigned iPhone app, which I hate.

I wasn’t alone. John Gruber of Daring Fireball also trashed the new design when it was released.

After Twitter ruined its iPhone app, I went through a four Twitter apps for iPhone trying to find one I liked. I landed on Tweetbot.

One of the things that was great about Twitter is that it allowed developers to create different applications. You could have a dozen options for finding the iPhone app that suited you.However in the last few months, it has killed all of that. It’s all but stopped developers from making new Twitter applications. It’s doing this because it wants all users on the official Twitter apps which it can control and sell advertising against.

That would be fine if Twitter’s official app was as good, or better, than what third-party developers make. It’s not.

Now that Twitter has ruined its iPad app, no developer is going to be able to rise up and build an alternative. (Tweetbot has an iPad app, which I’ll check out, but I don’t think it’s as good as the old Twitter iPad app.)

So, I’m going to have to be careful not to update my Twitter app just so I can keep the using the great, old design.

