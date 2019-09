Alert! The stock market is falling.



And the S&P is now right on its 200-day moving average (the red line in this chart) which some people see as an important “support” level.

If we break through it, some people might freak out.

From Stockcharts.com >

Photo: Stockcharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.