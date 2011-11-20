OH NO: The iPhone 3GS Now Costs $1

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

It’s the largest price jump in the iPhone’s history!AT&T has raised the price of the iPhone 3GS, which was at one point free on a two-year contract, to $0.99.



It’s actually a way to keep fraudsters from using stolen identities to get their hands on the phone, according to MacRumors. One user on the site writes:

I work at AT&T, this is being done to help prevent fraud as the 99 cents cannot be billed to your bill. It must be charged to a credit or bank issued debt card. Fraudsters are using stolen identities to steal these handsets … been an issue since they went free.

