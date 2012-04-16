OH NO: Look What's Happening Again To Apple's Stock Again

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: We talked about this all last week, and it’s happening again.



Apple shares are badly underperforming the whole market.

While the S&P 500 is solidly positive, shares of Apple are down over 1%.

Here’s a chart of Apple vs. the S&P 500 ETF.

As you can see, those big red bars at the end, which signify when Apple is falling against the S&P 500, are very rare.

UPDATE: It gets worse. Apple is now down over 2.7% and it’s dargging the total market down.

