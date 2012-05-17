OH NO: Justin Bieber Is On The Cover Of Forbes...For Investing In Startups

“I wana be a billionaire, so, so bad. Buy all of the things I never had. I wanna be on the cover of Forbes magazine…” Bieber sings to the Forbes staff as he shoots the June cover.



Yes, you read that right.

Bieber, dressed in a suit, will grace the June cover of Forbes. He’s not being positioned as a singer or teenage heartthrob. He’s being positioned as a startup investor.

Bieber made his first startup investment in 2009. Since then he has quietly investing millions in a dozen small companies including Robby Stein’s Yelp-like app Stamped, Spotify, and game-for-good company SoJo Studios.

“I’m not going to invest in something I don’t like; I have to believe in the product,” Bieber tells Forbes.

“He’s among the most prominent examples in the new Hollywood game: tech-savvy celebrities using their fame to secure stakes in Silicon Valley darlings while ordinary venture capitalists salivate on the sidelines,” writes Forbes.

Bieber has invested alongside fellow celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Ashton Kutcher.

When asked why he’s investing in startups Bieber replied, “Everything that I do I try to have a charitable component. I do music and I try to leave most of it up to [my manager], I just think that it’s important to be a part of things that are starting up.”

Watch his interview, below.



