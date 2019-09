Yes, if we lived in California, we’d vote for Prop 19 (legalizing week) on principle.



But according to a polling firm it’s in trouble.

On the chance that it does pass: Here are 10 investments that would make money on the legalization of weed >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.