Oh No! AOL Re-Titled Former TechCrunch CEO Heather Harde "Co-Mayor Of Tech Town"

Heather Harde used to be CEO of TechCrunch, the world’s most influential technology blog.Then, she pulled off what many thought would be impossible and sold the site to AOL for ~$40 million.



What does Heather get for all her hard work?

Some money, you have to assume.

But prestige? Acclaim? A fancy new title at AOL?

Not so much.

Thanks to AOL’s recent re-organisation into “towns,” we understand that Heather is known to her colleagues as the “co-mayor of tech town.”

Ack!

Says an empathetic colleague: “It’s a phrase that literally curdles my blood.”

Apparently, AOL has all kinds of goofy, better-suited-for-a-Monopoly-board names for its businesses and executives. There are “Tech Town, Population 25” signs all over the Engadget cubicles at AOL.

No wonder TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington is going nuts over there.

