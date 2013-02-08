Oh, My – Spark Capital Raises $425 Million*

Spark partner Bijan Sabet

VC firm Spark Capital will close a $425 million fund in two weeks, Lauren Kreutzer Dow Jones is reporting on Twitter.The fund was also oversubscribed, PE reporter Dan Primack adds.



That’s an incredible amount of money.

But then, Spark has had incredible success investing in some very hot startups – from Tumblr to OMGPop to Twitter to newer hits like Warby Parker, Adapt.tv, and Triggit.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said Spark raised $425 million in two weeks. The fund is actually closing IN two weeks. We misread Kreutzer’s tweet: “Spark Capital to close Fund 4 with $425M in about two weeks. ” Apologies!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.