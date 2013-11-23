'Oh My God, Josie, Our House Is Destroyed': Man Shoots Video From Basement As Tornado Obliterates Home

Tornadoes ripped through suburban areas of Illinois and Michigan Sunday, leaving behind them the wrecked homes of hundreds of people.

In Washington, Illinois, where this video was captured, as many as 500 homes were wrecked from winds that reached upward of 200 mph.

This video, shot from inside a home, starts as a man spots the tornado coming straight for his home.

He quickly takes refuge with his wife and child (in what may have been his basement) and literally seconds later his house is destroyed.

Coming out he find his home wrecked, and relays the information to his wife.

“Oh my god, Josie, our house is destroyed!”

“No! Oh no! What are we going to do?”

“I don’t know, but we have to find out if the neighbours are ok.”

It’s truly gut-wrenching to watch:

Here’s an aerial photo of the aftermath:

REUTERS/Jim Young An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. A fast-moving storm system triggered multiple tornadoes on Sunday that killed at least six people and flattened large parts of a town in Illinois as it tore across the Midwest, authorities said.

A closer look:

REUTERS/Jim Young An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013.

