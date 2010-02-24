Tim Geithner Cooks Barefoot And Thinks His Friends Are Going To Give Him Tons Of Sh*t For Being Profiled In Vogue

barefoot on the beach

Photo: ap

Anna Wintour is a genius: Treasury Secretary Geithner will be profiled in Vogue.We’re crossing our fingers that he gets on the cover.



Politico has a few clips from the profile, which will be amazing:

“He cooks barefoot.”

“A lithe and athletic 48 years old, Geithner … has the kind of looks that can go either way: Half an inch one way he’s John F. Kennedy; half an inch the other he’s Lyle Lovett. In person, he’s friendly, relaxed, and prone to making jokes at his own expense — the first thing he tells me when we sit down is how much ‘shit’ he’s going to get from his friends for doing an interview with Vogue.“

At least he knows it’s coming.

Here’s more:

Geithner pulls on readers’ heart strings:

“One of Geithner’s angriest moments came when a “Daily Show” crew showed up at his house in Larchmont, N.Y., when he wasn’t home and freaked out his children.”

Geithner’s a bit too modest:

“On a recent business trip, aides suggested a popular restaurant but Geithner demurred, fearing they wouldn’t get a table (according to Vogue, aides thought the U.S. treasury secretary might, in fact, get seated).”

Geithner was indeed tempted by the lure of fabulous riches (but the good news is he’ll only have to wait another couple of years):

“He was “sorely tempted” by an offer to run Citigroup.”

Geithner’s actually a poet:

“In the end, it’s not about what you believe. It’s about what you can achieve.”

(But, wait, isn’t it also about what you believe?)



Stay tuned for more adventures along the Geithner PR trail.

Read more in POLITICO >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.