Oh Good, We'll Be Able To Bundle Our Print And iPad New Yorker Subscriptions

Good news for anyone who wants to read 10,000-word New Yorker profiles on their iPads and/or Kindles but still get the print product delivered to their homes.At a recent Conde Nast Digital panel, New Yorker editor in chief David Remnick said the magazine is planning to restructure its subscription model in a way that would allow readers to pay a single price for content on multiple platforms, AdAge’s Nat Ives reports.



That would give readers two choices: Just buy the print edition, or buy the print edition along with the option to access articles on your iPad, Kindle and other devices.

Ives writes:

Magazine publishers have been excited to sell iPad editions, seeing it as a promising way to finally wring circulation revenue from digital media — revenue the web has not delivered for most titles. But subscribers would appreciate a way to access brands’ content wherever it appears without feeling nickel and dimed. And the current digital pricing model in the magazine business punishes existing subscribers.

The New Yorker, for example, sells new print subscriptions for $39.95 a year, sells a Kindle edition for $2.99 a week, and, if the iPad edition expected this year follows current industry practice, will sell the iPad app for something close to the print cover price, $5.99 a week at The New Yorker. The idea likely to reach fruition “fairly soon,” Mr. Remnick said, will offer the print edition for one fee and the magazine plus everything else for another fee.

Meanwhile, speaking of iPads, The New York Observer caught Remnick’s remarks at Monday night’s Authors’ Guild Gala at Tribeca Roof, where he received the guild’s Award for Distinguished Service to the Literary Community.

Remnick recalled the writer Alfred Kazin once saying to him, “David, I wonder if we are any longer people of the book. I worry we have become people of the magazine,” which prompted a remark to the audience that perhaps we’re now becoming “the people of the iPad.”

