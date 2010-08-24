Oh Good, Free Newspapers Are Hardly Being Shut Down Anymore

Joe Pompeo

Here’s an interesting chart from the blog Newspaper Innovation, which covers the “free daily newspapers around the globe” beat.

Said free newspapers — your Metros, your AM New Yorks — seemed like they were being shuttered left and right in 2007-2009, but not so much in 2010:

In 2007 30 titles (52 editions) closed down, a year later 33 free dailies closed (77 editions) while in 2009 no less than 42 titles (97 editions) were terminated. In the first 8 months of 2010, however, only 3 titles (4 editions) were closed.

Good news for your morning commute, right?

[h/t Roy Greenslage/The Guardian]

newspapers

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.