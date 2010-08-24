Oh Good, Free Newspapers Are Hardly Being Shut Down Anymore

Here’s an interesting chart from the blog Newspaper Innovation, which covers the “free daily newspapers around the globe” beat.



Said free newspapers — your Metros, your AM New Yorks — seemed like they were being shuttered left and right in 2007-2009, but not so much in 2010:

In 2007 30 titles (52 editions) closed down, a year later 33 free dailies closed (77 editions) while in 2009 no less than 42 titles (97 editions) were terminated. In the first 8 months of 2010, however, only 3 titles (4 editions) were closed.

Good news for your morning commute, right?

[h/t Roy Greenslage/The Guardian]

