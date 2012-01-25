Oh Geez, Mitt Romney Pays The Same Tax Rate As Someone Making Between $17,000 And $69,000

Source: Getty Images

Mitt Romney’s tax records are out and he and his wife, who filed jointly, paid 13.9% in 2010 and an estimated 15.4% in 2011.That is within expectations, but jarring when you consider the Romneys’ net worth is estimated between $190 and 250 million.



And then compare that to the tax rates for ordinary Americans and things look even more damaging for the would-be nominee.

According to the 2011 IRS Tax table, the Romneys pay the same ~15% tax rate as joint-filers making between $17,000 and $70,000.

From the 2011 IRS Tax Table:

Photo: IRS

Of course, that 15% rate excludes applicable deductions, but is the federal rate only. It excludes state and locals taxes, whereas the Romneys’ 13.9-15.4% is their total effective tax rate.

