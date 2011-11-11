Oh Crap... AUSTRIA?!?

And now we have to start talking about this.
It’s the Austria-German 10-year spread
Photo: Bloomberg
The spread is widening further today, even as Italy improves and markets are rising.
What’s the deal with Austria? Well there have been persistent rumours about a downgrade, but furthermore, Austrian banks are famously exposed to Eastern Europe. And now you see stuff about how Slovenian yields are surging.
Too many fires to put out.
For a good background story on Austrian banks and exposure to Eastern Europe, see this NYT piece from last year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.