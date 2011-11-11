Oh Crap... AUSTRIA?!?

And now we have to start talking about this.



It’s the Austria-German 10-year spread

Photo: Bloomberg

The spread is widening further today, even as Italy improves and markets are rising.

What’s the deal with Austria? Well there have been persistent rumours about a downgrade, but furthermore, Austrian banks are famously exposed to Eastern Europe. And now you see stuff about how Slovenian yields are surging.

Too many fires to put out.

For a good background story on Austrian banks and exposure to Eastern Europe, see this NYT piece from last year.

