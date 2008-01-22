Oh, Brother--Japan Down 750*

So much for Asia ending the carnage: As of 11:23 EST, Japan’s down another 4% to 12,800. 24/7 Wall St suggested earlier that the Dow could drop 1,000 on Tuesday. Still time for a sentiment bounce, obviously, but such a drop is plausible.

And Japan closed down 750, or 6%… It was the best-performing market in Asia. (NYT summary here) Europe, however, is, for now holding the line.

