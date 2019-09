This is really depressing. It’s a close-up picture of what oil gushing out of the Gulf of Mexico looks like that was released today by BP. (Via NYMag and NYPost).



Even scarier, there’s video footage coming according to the company.

Photo: BP

Now don’t miss:

Amazing pictures of the Deepwater explosion >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.