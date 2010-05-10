Oh Boy: Shorts Are Getting Killed, As NASDAQ Surges Nearly 5%

Did some trader slip and put in a BUY order for 10X what they intended?



Stocks are going nuts this morning, with the NASDAQ making a Dow-like triple digit move to the upside, good for a gain of nearly 5%.

The Dow itself is up over 400 points.

One stock getting crushed: Moody’s (MCO), which revealed on Friday that it had received a big fat Wells Notice from the SEC. It’s down nearly 7%.

