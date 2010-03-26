Oh, Actually America HATES The Healthcare Bill And Wants It Repealed

Photo: AP

The insta-flash poll from Gallup right after the passage of Obamacare suggested that Americans (by a slim plurality) were happy with the plan.Maybe not so much.



Rasmussen (which sometimes is viewed as right-leaning) is out with a new poll showing that 55% of Americans don’t like it and want it repealed.

And yes, if Americans are to be believed they will takek this message to the polls come November. Be very afraid Nancy Pelosi:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone survey, conducted on the first two nights after the president signed the bill, shows that 55% favour repealing the legislation. 40-two per cent (42%) oppose repeal. Those figures include 46% who Strongly favour repeal and 35% who Strongly Oppose it.

In terms of Election 2010, 52% say they’d vote for a candidate who favours repeal over one who does not. 40-one per cent (41%) would cast their vote for someone who opposes repeal.

