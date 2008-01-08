Ogilvy Axing Dozens As Ads Go Digital

WPP says 50 to 100; advertising gadfly George Parker says 200-plus. Either way, WPP’s Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide is going to lay off a significant percentage of its workforce Tuesday. The reason: Ogilvy is seeing billings go down as marketers move dollars from traditional media to the Internet.

Ogilvy clients include formerly big old-media spenders American Express and IBM. Ad Age pegged its 2006 billings at $260 million. Ogilvy lost former co-president Andy Berndt to Google in September. Any details on the impending cuts? Drop us a line.

