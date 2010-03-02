Ogden, Utah IRS Employees Were Freaking Out A Week Ago After Joseph Andrew Stack

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

If the HAZMAT situation at an Ogden, UT IRS building does turn out to be some kind of attack, then this article will have proven to be eerily prophetic:Feb. 19–OGDEN — Some Internal Revenue Service employees in Ogden are expressing concern for their safety after a man apparently intentionally flew his single-engine plane into an IRS building in Austin, Texas, causing heavy damage and injuring at least two people. “You are not safe,” said a woman who works in an IRS building at 23rd Street and Wall Avenue but declined to give her name.



“Anybody can get you.”

Another IRS employee who works in the same Ogden building described the actions of the pilot in the Texas incident, identified as Joe Stack, 53, of Austin, as “pretty sick” but unpreventable.

“It could happen anywhere,” the man said. “A lot of people don’t like the federal government.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.