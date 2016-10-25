The offshore yuan just fell to a record low

The offshore yuan just touched a record low.

The currency is down by over 0.2% to 6.7858 per dollar as of 10:08 a.m. ET. The prior record low of 6.7850 was reached on September 2010.

Meanwhile, the onshore yuan has dropped past the 6.7 level earlier in October and has continued declining over the course of the month. It is currently down by 0.2% at 6.7778 per dollar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.