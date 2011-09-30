Why Sentiment Has Suddenly Shifted On The Offshore Yuan

Many emerging market currencies have been depreciating as currency traders flock to safe havens like the dollar. But one falling EM currency that’s really caught our attention is the offshore yuan (CNH).



There are a few key reasons why the CNH had been so popular:

CNH trades at a premium to the onshore yuan (CNY) because it is freely convertible in Hong Kong.

Trading regulations in the offshore market are more lax than the onshore market.

Offshore yuan offers cheaper debt funding for corporations than the onshore yuan.

However, investors have been aggressively dumping the CNH. Now this could have a major impact on deposits which drive CNH credit through demand from banks.

A new Morgan Stanley presentation breaks down exactly what’s going on in the off-short market.

