A design studio invented an invisible sink that descends into the kitchen counter

Tony Manfred, David Fang

“Offmat” is an experimental kitchen project from Italian design studio Marmo Arredo. It debuted at the Salone del Mobile design festival in Milan, and it has one breakout feature: an invisible sink.

The sink basin starts flat against the rest of the counter, but with a hand gesture it descends to take a traditional form.

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by David Fang.

