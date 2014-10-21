Offline Brain Rest Time Helps Learning And Memory Retention

A little rest time may do wonders for your memory and for learning, according to a study.
Alison R. Preston and Margaret L. Schlichting of the University of Texas monitored neural activity with a brain scanner during rest and again during learning periods.
The researchers made 35 people perform learning tasks, both before and after a rest period during which they MRI-scanned their brains.
Their ability to recall memorised objects was better after a period rest, compared to their ability to recall objects after no rest time.
Their study is published in the journal PNAS.
