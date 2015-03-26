Officials: Yemen's president just fled the country by boat

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Officials tell AP that Yemen’s president has left the country by sea, on a boat from Aden.

Earlier, Yemeni security officials say forces allied with Shiite rebels have captured Aden’s international airport, hours after the country’s embattled president fled his palace home in this southern city.

The airport’s takeover cut off one of the last remaining routes out of Aden for President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. It also made the fall of Aden into the hands of advancing Shiite rebels known as the Houthis and their allies more imminent.

Hadi fled Wednesday morning from the presidential compound in the palace in Aden to an undisclosed location.

The officials say the airport fell after intense clashes between forces allied with the Houthis and militias loyal to Hadi. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to reporters.

Also on Wednesday, Yemen’s foreign minister calls for Arab military intervention against advancing Shiite rebels.

